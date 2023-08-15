UPDATE: A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with an animal hoarding case that has now resulted in 101 cats and three dogs being removed from a property in south Walker County.
Dee Darren Decker, 76, faces one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals in connection with a deceased cat found at his home on South Dick Creek Road last week.
Decker’s 70-year old wife, Kathryn, also faces charges of Aggravated Animal Cruelty and Willful Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.
Animal control officers, along with a Walker County Sheriff’s deputy, found dogs chained to trees, animal feces inside the couple’s primary residence, and dozens of cats stacked in crates, including the one that was deceased, when they inspected the property during a welfare check.
Authorities say Decker enabled his wife by paying for all of the food for the animals and had a disregard for the living conditions of the animals, which the couple also resided in.
All of the animals removed from the property over the past several days have been relocated to the Walker County Animal Shelter and a temporary shelter site pending court proceedings.
Decker's bond was set at $5,000.
This case remains an active investigation.
PREVIOUS STORY: Last week, Walker County Animal Services attempted to perform a welfare check after a report of malnourished animals at a home, but the owner refused to allow county officials on her property on August 9.
An inspection warrant was obtained to access the property and animal control officers, along with a Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy, found dogs chained to trees, animal feces inside the primary residence, and dozens of cats stacked in crates, including one that was deceased.
Kathryn Marie Decker, 70, faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are pending, according to Walker County's Joe Legge, as the investigation continues.
At the home, animal control officers found 98 cats and 3 dogs, which were taken by a team from the Atlanta Humane Society and have been removed in the following days.
The animals have been relocated to the shelter and a temporary shelter site, and will remain there pending court proceedings.
A staff veterinarian with the Atlanta Humane Society team assessed the physical condition of the animals. Over half of the animals needed care for conditions ranging from fleas and ear mites to malnourishment and upper respiratory conditions.