UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says both roads have reopened on Saturday.
December 24, 2022
HCSO closed the roadways Friday morning.
PREVIOUS STORY:
As wintery conditions slammed much of the US and the Tennessee Valley, Signal Mountain police say the two of the primary access roads up/down Signal Mountain are closed.
Both the W Road and Roberts Mill Road are closed Friday morning.
They say that the Tennessee Department of Transportation has salted the roads.
Crews have been out since 3:00am to make the roads safe.