Road closed

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says both roads have reopened on Saturday. 

HCSO closed the roadways Friday morning. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 

As wintery conditions slammed much of the US and the Tennessee Valley, Signal Mountain police say the two of the primary access roads up/down Signal Mountain are closed.

Both the W Road and Roberts Mill Road are closed Friday morning.

They say that the Tennessee Department of Transportation has salted the roads.

Crews have been out since 3:00am to make the roads safe.