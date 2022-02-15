UPDATE: The W Road, often used for access up and down Signal Mountain, will again be closed Tuesday as utility work continues.
The gates to the roadway will be closed to prevent traffic from driving through from 9:00am to 3:00pm.
The Hamilton County Highway Department says that flaggers will be present in the work zone and residents that live on the W Road will be able to leave by going down towards Mountain Creek Road.
Drivers should plan on using Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Boulevard or Taft Highway.
PREVIOUS STORY: The W Road will be closed Monday February 14th, 2022 from 9:00pm until 3:00pm for utility work.
The Hamilton County Highway Department says the gates will be closed and no traffic will be allowed through.
Motorists should plan on using Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Blvd or Taft Highway to leave or access Signal Mountain.