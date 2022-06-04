UPDATE: Marion County Superintendent Dr. Mark Griffith has confirmed that three recent South Pittsburg High School graduates and one current SPHS student were killed in the crash. He says an additional SPHS student is reported to be in critical condition at this time.
The school has shared on its social media accounts that it will host a candlelight vigil at Beene Stadium at 7:00 pm Central-Time tonight.
Everyone is invited to attend.
PREVIOUS STORY: Four young people were killed Saturday morning, and one is in critical condition following a crash on South Pittsburg Mountain Rd.
The road was closed for several hours Saturday morning with reports of an auto accident.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says the accident happened around the 11 mile marker of South Pittsburg Mountain Road just before 2 a.m. Friday night.
The victims range in age from 16-years-old to 22-years-old.
The report shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound on South Pittsburg Mountain Road. While negotiating a curve to the right, the vehicle crossed the center line before leaving the roadway and striking a tree before coming to a rest.
None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the THP report.
The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Johnathan Allen. He has been reported as one of the deceased.
Two other deceased passengers have been identified as 22-year-old Jayven Martin and 20-year-old Sayveon Martin.
The fourth deceased passenger is a 16-year-old.
The surviving passenger has been identified as a 17-year-old. It is unclear the surviving victim's condition at this time.
The names of the juveniles have not been released.
