UPDATE: A Chattanooga attorney has released a video of a traffic stop in Collegedale - calling it a "violent interaction."
Attorney Ryan Wheeler says Delane Gordon was stopped while delivering food for Door Dash on March 10th.
The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office says Gordon was stopped by a Collegedale Police officer for speeding.
The video shows the situation between the officer and Gordon escalating and you can see the officer eventually use a stun gun.
The DA office has asked the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to open an investigation into the case.
-Delane Gordon was delivering food for Door Dash as he crossed paths with a Collegedale officer when the officer made a U-turn to pull him over.
Wheeler claims he wasn’t speeding, and acknowledges that Gordon has no criminal history.
The video shows the situation escalating and the officer tasing Gordon. Gordon did asked the officer for another officer at the scene to de-escalate the situation.
Wheeler’s goal is to raise awareness.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office is asking the sheriff's office to investigate a traffic stop by the Collegedale Police Department.
The incident occurred on Thursday, March 10, and the driver was charged with speeding, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
The Collegedale Police Department says they will be doing an administrative review of the traffic stop and will release the results after it is complete.
No further details have been released at this time.
