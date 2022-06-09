UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have released the names of the victims who lost their lives in the Sunday morning shooting on June 15th.
The deceased were identified as Darian Hixson, Myrakle Moss, Kevin Boss.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has issued the following statement regarding the recent arrests of a suspect in connection with McCallie Avenue shooting, as well as a second suspect in the Cherry Street shooting:
"Thanks to the tireless work of the Chattanooga Police Department and our federal partners, an individual was arrested yesterday in connection to the acts of violence that occurred early Sunday morning in Chattanooga on McCallie Avenue. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the ATF, and the FBI for their collaboration in bringing those responsible to justice. Their partnership is a vital part of our ongoing strategy to address violent crime in our city."
"I also want to recognize the hard work by CPD's Fugitive Unit and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office in making a second arrest in connection with the downtown shooting that injured six of our city's youth. We will continue to relentlessly pursue those who use firearms to settle their differences, alongside our federal and community partners."
PREVIOUS STORY: Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and officers with the Chattanooga Police Department have arrested a suspect in Sunday's deadly shooting on McCallie Avenue.
Garrian King has been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
His background check shows he’s been arrested 11 times on 20 different charges since 2012. Some have been dismissed.— Meredith Aldis Local 3 News (@MeredithAldis3) June 9, 2022
His initial appearance was held Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Chattanooga, where King was detained without bond, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office thanked the Chattanooga Mayor’s Office "for its support of collaboration among local and federal law enforcement to achieve the mutual goal of addressing violent crime in the City of Chattanooga."
“Immediate deployment of all resources typically yields the best results. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners in order to bring those responsible to justice and secure the safety and freedom of all Chattanoogans,” said Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with all of its law enforcement partners to protect our community through the vigorous enforcement of federal criminal gun laws,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “Yesterday’s charge is the result of the tireless, around-the-clock work by, and collaboration among, the Chattanooga Police Department, the ATF, and the FBI, which continues unabated.”
“The ATF takes pride in working with our local, state, and federal partners to bring justice to individuals who illegally possess firearms and willingly cause harm in the communities that we live in. These individuals put the lives of everyday citizens at risk, and we will work diligently to mitigate these senseless acts of terror,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
“The FBI values the partnership we have with the Chattanooga Police Department, ATF, and the United States Attorney's Office to target offenders who illegally possess firearms in Chattanooga. Through this ongoing collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement, we will continue to focus our resources on the most violent and egregious offenders endangering our communities, “said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joe Carrico.
PREVIOUS STORY: Three people are dead and 14 others are injured following a shooting on McCallie Ave early Sunday morning.
The shooting was reported just before 3:00am in the 2100 block of McCallie Avenue near a nightclub.
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy says the shooting left 14 victims shot and 3 victims were hit by vehicle attempting to leave the scene.
Two of the fatalities were by gunshot wounds, one was killed by car.
Several of the victims remain in critical condition at this time.
16 adults and 1 juvenile were involved in the incident.
Police are still unsure of the details on what happened, however they believe it to be an isolated incident.
Chief Murphy says Riverbend security will not be affected.
McCallie Ave. will be blocked off for several more hours as police continue the the investigation.
Police say they can't confirm how many shooters they are searching for, although they do believe it to be multiple.
Chattanooga Mayor Kelly also spoke during the press conference. He says he’s a longtime gun owner, avid hunter, and supports responsible gun ownership. But he says Congress needs to do their jobs and enact common sense gun laws.
Read his full response below:
Chattanooga Police Chief Murphy says they need the public’s help with this. She’s asking that anyone with any piece of info (no matter how small it may seem) to call 423-743-5100. You can leave an anonymous tip..
PREVIOUS STORY: Multiple people were shot Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department.
Local 3 was informed several victims have life-threatening conditions after a shooting on McCallie Avenue at Mary’s Bar & Grill.
BREAKING: @ChattanoogaPD has confirmed multiple people have been injured in an early Sunday morning shooting. We are at the block of Oak and Kelly where police have multiple streets blocked off. We are working to learn more. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/1WZis71kGS— Cornelia Nicholson (@CorneliaLocal3) June 5, 2022
Roads are still blocked off with a heavy police presence as of 8:30 a.m., including Willow Street and McCallie Avenue.
BREAKING: Willow and McCallie have been blocked off after an early Sunday morning shooting. @ChattanoogaPD confirms several people are left with life threatening injuries. We are working to learn more. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/iZ94PrSFaP— Cornelia Nicholson (@CorneliaLocal3) June 5, 2022
Kelly Street and Willow Street are blocked off while police investigate.
This shooting happened just three miles from last weekend’s shooting near Market Avenue, which left six teens injured.
A spokesperson also informed Local 3 News of a shooting on the 1300 block of Carter Street, where three parties were shot and have non-life threatening injuries.
This shooting happened about three miles away from the McCallie Avenue shooting.
