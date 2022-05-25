UPDATE: D'Marcus White, who killed 24-year-old Mohammad Sharifi during the sale of an Xbox One is scheduled to appear in court May 31 through June 3.
White was originally scheduled to appear in count in September.
However, Sharifi's fiancé was told by the judge that the court dates were rescheduled because White threatened the judge and the lives of the lawyers.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: According to records, D'Marcus White intentionally robbed and shot 24-year-old Mohammad Sharifi during the sale of an Xbox One.
Court documents outline that White and Sharifi initially made contact via Facebook Messenger with the intention of White purchasing the gaming system from Sharifi.
When the pair met up, it was then that White shot Sharifi and took the Xbox One.
Police were able to locate White after discovering the messages on Facebook.
White cooperated with police by giving the location of both the gun used to shoot and kill Sharifi as well as the location of the stolen Xbox One.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: A suspect is being charged after shooting and killing a man at an apartment complex off Hixson Pike Tuesday.
Police arrived to 3825 Hixson Pike just before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Chattanooga Police Department, authorities found an unresponsive man, 24-year-old Mohammad Sharifi, shot and unresponsive upon arrival.
Sharifi was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
After a thorough investigation, 20-year-old D'Marcus White was determined to be the suspect.
White was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery.
This is an on-going investigation by CPD.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Chattanooga police at (423) 698-2525.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in Hixson on Tuesday.
It happened in the 3800 block of Hixson Pike around 12:20 p.m..
Police spokesperson Trevor Tomas says the victim is a male in his 20s.
Tomas says the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when they become available.
