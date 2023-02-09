UPDATE: At UTC, 75 phones have been donated to victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, and relationship abuse.
The UTC Police Department, the Mocs Women's Basketball Team, and the 911 Cell Phone Bank collected the phones, one gaming device, five tablets and one laptop for the Phone it Forward program in January.
To find ways to host your own Phone it Forward drive, visit their website here.
PREVIOUS STORY: The UTC Police Department is holding a cell phone drive through this week, collecting phone donations for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Campus police are partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Mocs Women Basketball Team for the Phone it Forward Charity Campaign.
If you would like to help victims of relationship violence and have an old cell phone, laptop, tablet, iPod, and/or iPad you would like to donate, you can drop off unwanted devices at the drop box in the lobby of UTC’s Police Department, located 400 Palmetto Street, or bring them to the Mocs women's game on Thursday and Saturday.
If you take a device to the game you can get a buy one get one half-off ticket.
UTC police will accept donations until Saturday, January 28.
For more information about donations or the program, visit utc.edu/police, 911cellbank.org, or partnershipfca.com for more information.