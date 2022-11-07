UPDATE: The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga says they reject antisemitism.
A spokesperson for the university released this statement responding to the recent anti-semitic flyers found around the campus.
"This past weekend we became aware of several antisemitic fliers posted on our campus. The fliers include blatant falsehoods. The university strongly condemns and rejects antisemitism in any form. I have directed the removal of any fliers that have been posted in violation of university policy and for our security team to investigate the matter. In the meantime, I want to ensure every member of our campus community that we remain fully committed to your safety and security."
PREVIOUS STORY:
The use of anti-Semitic language has been making headlines over social media in recent weeks.
Fashion brands have dropped celebrities like Kanye West and recently, basketball star Kyrie Irving.
Locally, flyers with anti-Semitic messaging were found on UTC's campus over the weekend.
Local 3 News spoke with a student who wants people to speak up and speak out against false statements.
Carter Jordan, a student at UTC who is part of the Jewish community says he found the flyers on campus.
The flyers were posted along McCallie Avenue. He says the problem with these flyers is that it creates a narrative that could put people in the Jewish community in harms way.
"It just makes statements and it cites them to pretend like it looked and did its research," said Jordan. "But, it really just made broad misleading statements and cited sources that have nothing to do with the statement they made. "
He believes this type of rhetoric could put students like him at risk.
"It's an issue because it makes us the Jewish community feel uncomfortable and more specifically young people Jewish students on the UTC campus," said Rabbi Craig Lewis.
Rabbi Craig Lewis who is head over the Mizpah congregation by UTC'S campus says he's been in touch with faculty and staff that are now afraid of what's next.
Rabbi Lewis says he fears what could happen if people continue to misinterpret the flyers.
While, the sources cited on the flyers are from reputable Jewish organizations, the information shown does not relay the same message.
Rabbi Lewis says people who are less informed on the history of the Jewish community may otherwise believe what they see.
"So people would say, oh they must have sources, it must be true and they don't bother to check the sources themselves, they're going to think it has more gravitas than it does," explained the Rabbi.
The Rabbi believes there are people who would like to see a divide between the Black and Jewish community in Chattanooga.
Students say they are unhappy with how the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga responded after the flyers were found.
Our team has reached out for comment, but have yet to hear back.