UPDATE: Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident at the Silverdale Detention Center Wednesday morning.
Deputies say the incident happened just after 11 a.m.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Services and Investigative Services were conducting a joint search of one of the housing units at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center when they say inmates became unruly and failed to comply with demands from HCSO personnel.
By 11:15am, HCSO Corrections Services personnel requested additional units to respond to the Jail.
Sheriff Austin Garrett explains he is dedicated to the safety of all individuals inside the jail and is appreciative of the additional law enforcement agencies who jumped into action to assist during the incident.
“The HCSO is committed to operating a safe and secure facility for both our personnel and the inmates in our charge. We appreciate the response from local law enforcement including the Chattanooga Police Department, the Collegedale Police Department, and all others who heeded the call to assist. This is what we do… we are here for each other."
