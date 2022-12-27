UPDATE: An unoccupied house on Carolina Avenue was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The Signal Mountain Fire Department arrived on the scene within two minutes of the 911 call to find the house heavily involved just after 3:00PM.
According to Fire Chief Eric Mitchell, the two-story building was under construction and nobody lived in the house. Nobody was hurt during the fire.
Red Bank Fire Department, Walden’s Ridge Emergency Service, and Dallas Bay Fire Department also responded to the scene, and Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department was placed on standby to cover any other emergency in the area during the firefight.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
