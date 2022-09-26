UPDATE: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office shared Monday morning that the two-year-old boy found unresponsive in a pool Sunday was declared dead medical professionals overnight.
The incident remains under investigation
PREVIOUS STORY: A two-year-old is in critical condition Sunday afternoon after a possible drowning in Bradley County.
Just after 1:00pm, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were dispatched to an address in Charleston, Tennessee, in reference to a possible drowning.
The call came when neighbors discovered an unresponsive child in their pool. It is unknown how long the child was in the water.
Lifesaving efforts were administered at the scene by neighbors and emergency workers.
Bradley County E.M.S. transported the child to Tennova Hospital where the efforts to revive continued.
As of 6:21 p.m., the child remains in critical condition.
No further information will be released at this time, as this incident remains under investigation.