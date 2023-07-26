UPDATE: Two people were transported to the hospital following a plane crash Wednesday morning at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.
Fire companies responded to 1001 Airport Road just after 10 a.m. along with Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS, and Airport Fire & Police.
First responders say they found a single-engine aircraft that had crashed on the north end of the airport.
Two passengers were removed from the plane by Airport Fire & Police.
Chattanooga firefighters assisted airport first responders with preparing the patients for transport. They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries by Hamilton County EMS.
Chattanooga Fire Department personnel made sure there were no fuel leaks and secured the scene for airport authorities.
Airport officials will make notifications to all of the proper agencies.
The cause of the crash will be under investigation.
Operations at the airport have returned to normal.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga first responders are assisting with a plane crash at the Chattanooga Airport this morning.
The Chattanooga Fire Department says a call came in just after 10 a.m. of a single engine aircraft crash at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.
Chattanooga Fire, Chattanooga Police, Airport Fire, and Airport Police are all on the scene.
We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.
