UPDATE: Chattanooga police say two people were shot and killed on Sunday night, which resulted in two crime scenes.
One of the shooting victims was found on Shallowford Road and the other person's body was found following a crash on Highway 153 in Hixson.
Police say both scenes are connected.
CPD Chief Celeste Murphy says they received a shots fired call around 10:30 p.m.
Chief Murphy says one person was found dead at the United States Post Office (USPS) on Shallowford Road and the other person was found dead in a car, following a crash near the Nail Bar in Hixson.
Police say both people were shot and killed.
Their names have not been released at this time.
“Right now, all we know is we have two people shot and the investigation is still on going,” Chief Murphy said. “We're still searching the incident scene, the crime scene, to determine exactly where everything happened and how it happened.”
The investigation is ongoing and Chief Murphy said police are speaking with witnesses.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say that there is no threat to the public after a shooting incident that claimed the lives of two people at the Shallowford Road post office.
Police also responded to a truck that crashed into the front of the Apple Nail Bar on SR-153 near Hixson Pike, which is related to the shooting, according to CPD Chief Celeste Murphy.
A large police presence was seen in the area surrounding the post office early Monday morning.
The names have not been released by Chattanooga police.
CPD is on scene of a shooting in the 6000 Block of Shallowford Rd. This is an active investigation, so we ask the public to avoid the area. There is no further danger. We will continue to update you on traffic conditions into the morning. pic.twitter.com/ueWi4PsyUz— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) October 31, 2022
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have confirmed that there is an active shooter in the Shallowford Road area.
Two people were shot and one person has died.
Shallowford Road near Highway 153 will be closed off until further notice.
Stay with Local 3 News for more update.
PREVIOUS STORY: There is heavy police presence was at a Chattanooga post office on Shallowford Road on Sunday night.
Media is at a staging are at a Shell gas station on Shallowford Road.
We have a crew on the scene.
Chattanooga police is expected to do a news conference on the situation soon.
Stay with Local 3 News for more.