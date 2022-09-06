UPDATE: The names of the two people who died in a small plane crash in Bradley County on Monday evening have been released.
The Bradley County Medical Examiner identifies the pilot as William Edward Gist and the passenger as Beth Ann Gist. Both victims are from Black Mountain, North Carolina.
Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson says a Cessna 182-P single engine plane crashed near the Bradley County/Polk County line, deep in the woods.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was one of four owned by Mountain Flyers, a club based in North Carolina.
According to Flightaware, the plane took off from Clarksdale, Mississippi and was supposed to land in Ashville, North Carolina.
A debris field "about 200 yards" long was found, according to Bradley County PIO Adam Lewis, who said the crash was difficult to find.
The NTSB and the FAA continue to investigate the cause of the crash and say there is no timeline for when the investigation will be finished.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is responding to a small plane crash on Monday evening.
It happened around 5:30pm in the Ocoee area.
Sheriff Steve Lawson confirms the crash and says crews are just arriving at the scene near the Polk County line.
Details are limited at this time.
Injuries, if any, as well as the cause of the crash are unknown.
