UPDATE: As of Thursday morning the number of animals removed from the Bryant property now stands at 177; 100 of those animals are dogs, according to Walker County's Joe Legge.
Legge said that the remains of 15 animals have been found, four of which were dogs.
All of the animals have been taken to the Walker County Animal Shelter.
Legge said that a number of the animals recovered from the property are owned by other individuals. The shelter will be closed until Monday, September 18, to allow staff time to contact their owners and work to move animals at the shelter not associated with this case to nearby shelters and rescues.
If you are a rescue or owner of a dog that you believe was possibly involved in the Bryant case, please email wcanimalshelter@walkerga.us.
PREVIOUS STORY: Two Walker County residents are facing animal cruelty charges after nearly 100 animals were found on their property.
Walker County Animal Services did a wellness check on the property on earlier this week at 454 Old LaFayette Road near Chickamauga Old LaFayette Road near Chickamauga after complaints of a foul odor and animals running at large.
Many of the animals, dogs, pigs, rabbits and chickens, were living in unsanitary conditions and without shelter, according to Walker County.
Patricia Bryant, 57 and her husband, Jerry Bryant, 72, face two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, numerous counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, along with misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer charges.
Once inside, officers found the remains of two animals and several dogs in need of emergency veterinary care. They later found the remains of four additional animals.
By Wednesday afternoon, 78 dogs had been removed from the property, with more still left to be processed.
The overwhelming odor inside the home forced Walker County Fire Rescue to lend a hand, assisting officers with air packs and fans to ventilate the house.
The Humane Education Society of Hamilton County, McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga and Bradley County SPCA are also assisting in the rescue efforts.