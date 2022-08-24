UPDATE: Two law enforcement officers were killed in Tuesday's helicopter crash, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant and a Marion County detective died in the incident, THP Captain Travis Plotzer said Tuesday night.
According to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett, the pilot's name is THP Sgt. Lee Russell and the passenger's name is Marion County Sheriff's Office Det. Matt Blansett.
NTSB investigating the Aug. 23, crash of a Bell 206B helicopter near Whiteside, Tennessee.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 24, 2022
According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Bell 206 helicopter hit a power line and crashed in a wooded area of Aetna Mountain near the Whiteside community.
Sheriff Burnett says the flight was being conducted to find domestically grown marijuana using infrared technology and destroy it.
The TBI later said the officers aboard the THP helicopter that was returning from assisting in the search for a missing person.
The NTSB is leading the investigation the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will also be investigating.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed a helicopter carrying two people crashed after colliding with a power line near I-24 in Marion County Tuesday.
The Bell 206 helicopter reportedly crashed in a wooded area on Aetna Mountain around 4:00PM Central time.
The National Transportation Board of Safety has confirmed they are investigating the incident.
ATTENTION MEDIA: The Tennessee Highway Patrol will hold a press conference near the location of 4207 SR-134, in the Whiteside community of Marion County. The time is has not yet been determined. We will give a 30 minute notice before holding the press conference. @THPChattanooga pic.twitter.com/r7o1h2s7a9— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) August 23, 2022
The Tennessee Highway Patrol plans to give an update during a press release at the scene later Tuesday evening.
No names or conditions of those involved have been released at this time.
