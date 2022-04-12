UPDATE: Two men were shot Monday night in what Chattanooga police are calling a targeted incident.
Police found both men, one 31 years old and the other 19 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds in a car in the 8000 block of Volkswagen Drive, after a report of a person shot.
Police say that there is no evidence to suggest that there is a continuing threat to Volkswagen employees or to the public at large.
VW spokesperson Amanda Plecas said the automaker has brought in extra security and counselors for team members as a result of the incident.
Plecas released the following statement:
The incident that occurred outside our factory last night was tragic, and we are working closely with the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) in their ongoing investigation. The safety and well-being of our employees is of utmost priority; therefore, we have increased our security measures and provided counseling services to our team members. As communicated by the CPD earlier today, investigators have determined “at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that there is a continuing threat to Volkswagen employees or to the public at large.”
Both men were both transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit are conducting the investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.