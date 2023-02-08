UPDATE: A second student at a local private school has been disciplined after a racially charged video surfaced on social media over the weekend.
A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school, but would not clarify if they were expelled or if they left voluntarily.
"The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said," said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. "So that tells me that this is not the first time."
The two students are shown in the video using a range of racial slurs, making monkey noises, and threatening to burn Black people on a cross, raising images of the horrors of slavery and Jim Crow.
"We're not any of those things," said Pierre. "We are people that God made and put on this earth to reside with the other people."
Local 3 News is choosing not to identify the students since they're likely minors.
A McCallie School spokesperson would not share if any other students were disciplined.
"This is a situation that's really important to us to be able to understand," said Jamie Baker, spokesperson for the school.
Baker added that the situation is very sensitive since it involves students who are minors.
"What about the punishment for the other individuals who knew it occurred, did not say anything about it," Pierre said. "And one brave soul sent that information out because it was offensive to them."
Pierre said the situation could be used as a learning moment, used to teach students about the power of words and the importance of Black history.
"They might argue with me and say that they're doing that," she said. "But their product says that they're not doing that."
PREVIOUS STORY: Administrators at McCallie School are looking into a racially-charged video posted by some of the school's students.
The video, which is laced with racial slurs and expletives, makes several racist comments and comments that could be perceived as threats.
"What was said on that video saddens and angers me in many ways, most especially for our black students," Lee Burns, head of McCallie school, wrote in a letter sent to parents about the incident Monday morning. "I am sorry for the pain and hurt it caused. There is no place at McCallie for making comments that demean an individual based on race, religion, country, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or any other identity marker."
The student seen in the video, who Local 3 News is not identifying since they are likely a minor, made references to using whips and burning someone on a cross.
"Racism of any form is not tolerated at McCallie and violates our community standards," a spokesperson for the school wrote in a statement about the video on social media. "The matter was promptly investigated. The school immediately enacted disciplinary measures, including expulsion."
The spokesperson could not share if the students seen in the video were expelled or how many students received disciplinary action, adding the investigation is not completed yet and that more disciplinary action could come.
It's not clear if the videos, which were posted on the popular social media app Snapchat, were directed at a single student.
"This is what y'all McCallie parents need to be discussing and running to social media with," said the parent, who originally posted the video on social media.
The head of the school's Black alumni network told Local 3 News he is working to set up a meeting with the head of McCallie to address the video.
Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County chapter of the NAACP, told Local 3 News she is aware of the incident and are meeting Monday and Tuesday to discuss action.
"We have an opportunity to use this sad occasion to redouble our efforts to assure that our school community is one of ever-stronger family, belonging and inclusion for everyone and that we are a community of unity, support, respect, and kindness," Burns continued in the letter sent to parents.