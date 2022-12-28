UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that the driver of a BMW ran a red light and slammed into the passenger side of a Buick that was making a left turn onto West Shepherd Road.
Passengers in both vehicles were pronounced deceased on scene, according to police.
Police also say the driver of the Buick sustained critical, life-threatening injuries.
Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the BMW, Tyrell Williams, 20, will have arrest warrants sought for:
- Vehicular Homicide by Recklessness x2
- Vehicular Homicide by Intox x2
- Aggravated Assault Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- other traffic charges
PREVIOUS STORY: Shallowford Road has reopened following a car crash at an intersection Tuesday afternoon, the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed.
It happened around 2:00 at the 6200 block of Shallowford Road.
Law enforcement had closed the road from Noah Reid Road to Standifer Gap Road in order to respond to the scene.
PREVIOUS STORY: Four people were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition Tuesday following a car crash on Shallowford Road.
Chattanooga police closed the road the at the 6200 block of Shallowford Road from Noah Reid Rd to Standifer Gap Rd around 2:00PM as a result.
Officials advise motorists to find alternate routes.
