Two people were fatally shot overnight in an incident at the main U.S. Post office on Shallowford Road.

The investigation into the the Shallowford Road shooting is ongoing. 

The Chattanooga police have said there is no further danger in the area, but traffic will still be impacted.

Their names have not been released by Chattanooga police.

A second crime scene on Hixson Pike was also being investigated as part of this incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have confirmed that there is an active shooter in the Shallowford Road area.

Two people were shot and one person has died.

Shallowford Road near Highway 153 will be closed off until further notice. 

PREVIOUS STORY: There is heavy police presence was at a Chattanooga post office on Shallowford Road on Sunday night.

Media is at a staging are at a Shell gas station on Shallowford Road.