UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that there is no threat to the public after a shooting incident that claimed the lives of two people at the Shallowford Road post office.
A large police presence was seen in the area surrounding the post office early Monday morning.
The names have not been released by Chattanooga police.
A second and possibly related crash on Hixson Pike is part of the investigation.
CPD is on scene of a shooting in the 6000 Block of Shallowford Rd. This is an active investigation, so we ask the public to avoid the area. There is no further danger. We will continue to update you on traffic conditions into the morning. pic.twitter.com/ueWi4PsyUz— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) October 31, 2022
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have confirmed that there is an active shooter in the Shallowford Road area.
Two people were shot and one person has died.
Shallowford Road near Highway 153 will be closed off until further notice.
PREVIOUS STORY: There is heavy police presence was at a Chattanooga post office on Shallowford Road on Sunday night.
Media is at a staging are at a Shell gas station on Shallowford Road.
Chattanooga police is expected to do a news conference on the situation soon.
