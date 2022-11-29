UPDATE: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says that the two people seen in the video during a burglary at Lake Winnie have been identified and arrested.
The Facebook post did not give the suspects' names or charges.
PREVIOUS STORY: Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public's help to identify two people seen in surveillance video who they say burglarized a home and several buildings on the Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park property.
The occupant of the home was not awakened by the intruders, who were both seen carrying handguns in the video.
The video was recorded at 11:30pm on November 3.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Jordan at Catoosa County Sheriff’s office at 706-935-2424.