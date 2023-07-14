UPDATE: Chattanooga police say they have arrested two men as suspects in the June 30 deadly shooting of Cordell Young.
Young was fatally shot around midnight in the 600 block of East 10th Street.
Police arrested 25-year-old Roderick Fairbanks and 19-year-old Li'Terrius Beasley, charging both men with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police continue their investigation of an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of one man and the gunshot wounds to another.
About 12:02am, police responded to 600 Block of East 10th Street for a report of shots being fired.
There, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Young was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Another man, a 31-year-old, arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police spoke with witnesses and during their investigation, determined that both men were in a disorder with another group of males before shots were fired.
Witnesses also told police that one of the unidentified men produced a firearm and fired multiple shots that ultimately struck both both victims.
The group of men then reportedly fled the scene in vehicle at a high rate of speed.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are on the scene of a shooting on 10th Street near the Douglas Heights Apartments.
Hamilton County 911 dispatch has confirmed the incident.
Right now, there is no word on the number of victims or their condition.