UPDATE: The Tennessee Valley Authority has told EPB that mandatory power reductions will no longer be needed.
EPB said in a statement that should the TVA require power reductions again, they will exhaust all available options to minimize impact on customers before resorting to brief, controlled outages.
Hospitals will not be affected by any such measures and were not affected by the process earlier today.
PREVIOUS STORY: With temperatures continuing in the single digits, TVA is requiring local power companies to reduce electric load to ensure the stability of TVA’s generation and transmission grid.
This may necessitate brief power outages for EPB customers lasting about 15 minutes that may reoccur periodically. In a statement, EPB said this will be done in a controlled way to minimize impact for customers as much as possible.
Tips to reduce the need for further disruptions:
- Please keep your thermostat at a normal setting or reduce by 1-2 degrees if you can do so safely.
- Be sure to keep your thermostat setting consistent during any brief interruptions. Cranking up your HVAC can cause further problems.
- Avoid using clothes washers, dryers, dishwashers and other major appliances.
- Keep doors and windows closed as much as possible.