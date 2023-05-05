UPDATE: The long-awaited internal review of the Tennessee Valley Authority's Christmas holiday rolling blackouts has been released.
The document, created by the TVA, asked how the agency might better prepare itself and avoid such blackouts again during a severe weather crisis such as Winter Storm Elliott which slammed much of the eastern US around Christmas.
In the Tennessee Valley, temperatures dropped to well below freezing and even hitting single digits.
The storm caused extensive vehicle pileups in other parts of the US, and more than 10,000 delayed and canceled flights.
The TVA had several days of record-breaking power demands.
Communication was one of the primary focus points in the 15-page report. The TVA supplies power to 153 local power companies.
The entire report can be read online.
TVA teams identified two drivers that had direct ties to the reduction of load during Winter Storm Elliott:
- Rain followed by extreme cold weather and wind created an environment that was beyond design basis of TVA generating sites, causing some units to trip offline causing a generation deficiency.
- Due to the regional nature of the weather event, energy market purchases were curtailed, contributing to the generation deficiency.
Former Chattanooga Mayor and U.S. Sen. Bob Corker said
"While the Winter Storm Elliott after-action report is solely a product of the TVA team, we appreciate the opportunity to challenge TVA’s assumptions, ask penetrating questions, and appreciate the transparency and openness of the process. TVA’s affordable, reliable, and resilient electricity is critically important to the economic growth of the Valley, and we encourage TVA to continually improve its ability to carry out its mission."
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Valley Authority says it "accepts responsibility" for the impact it had on customers after rolling blackouts Christmas weekend, when temperatures plunged into single digits.
Due to continued unprecedented cold temps resulting in high power demand, TVA has directed local power companies to reduce load. Planned intermittent interruptions support system reliability. We appreciate everyone's patience and support as we manage this unprecedented demand. pic.twitter.com/gw5t2GMcLo— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 24, 2022
The winter storm marked the first time the TVA directed power utility customers to reduce power demands, which led to the short, rolling blackouts that many experienced on December 23 and 24.
The full statement reads:
"We at TVA take full responsibility for the impact we had on our customers. We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers.
We are conducting a thorough review of what occurred and why. We are committed to sharing these lessons learned and – more importantly – the corrective actions we take in the weeks ahead to ensure we are prepared to manage significant events in the future.
With sustained record-breaking cold temperatures and high winds, winter storm “Elliott” strained power grids across the nation late last week. During a 24-hour period on Friday, Dec. 23, TVA supplied more power than at any other time in its nearly 90-year history. This event also produced the highest winter power peak in TVA history.
It was also the first time in TVA’s 90-year history that we’ve had to direct targeted load curtailments due to extreme power demand.
On two occasions during a 24-hour period, TVA directed local power companies to reduce power consumption. On Friday, Dec. 23, a 5 percent system-wide power consumption reduction for two hours and 15 minutes. And on Saturday, Dec. 24, a system-wide power consumption reduction in 5-10 percent curtailments for 5 hours and 40 minutes. Most of the local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for relatively short durations. We greatly appreciate their partnership and support throughout this event.
We will learn from this unprecedented event and are committed to providing you with the reliable service you expect and deserve."
An update on the historic cold temperatures and power demand from our Chief Operating Officer Don Moul: pic.twitter.com/VZgzw3sR4n— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 24, 2022