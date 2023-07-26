Chattanooga police responded to an incident in the downtown area where a trolley crashed into a building Tuesday evening.
It happened shortly after 7:00pm on W. 7th Street.
Photos from Local 3's crew at the scene show the front right side of the trolley hit the building.
A look of damage after the trolley was removed: pic.twitter.com/AhjS0c5GO5— Abigail Martin (@AbigailLocal3) July 26, 2023
Police at the scene say two people, including the driver and a co-driver, were inside the vehicle when the crash happened.
Police say the driver was turning onto W. 7th Street from Broad Street when the trolley shifted, causing an unknown object to fall. Police say as the co-driver was trying to get the object, the driver was forced to grab the co-driver and ran into the building.
W. 7th Street was closed to traffic while the trolley was towed away.
No injuries were reported.
Damage estimates are unknown at this time.
