UPDATE: Wednesday morning, an off-duty Tri-Community VFD fire called 911, reporting a residential fire at 4912 Alabama Road.
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene, reporting a single-story home with fire showing in the garage and trebles to the attic.
Firefighters worked quickly entered the home to check for any victims and confirmed no one was inside the home.
At 12:40 pm, firefighters confirmed the fire was under control.
Officials say the cause will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office, and damages are unknown at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: At this time, Alabama Road is closed to all traffic.
The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says crews are doing an interior attack to bring the fire under control.
Please avoid this area at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: Firefighters with the Tri-Community Fire Department are responding to a single story house fire on Alabama Road in the Apison area this afternoon.
Crews say the first unit on the scene reported a fire in the attic.
Currently, @TriCommunityFD responding to a single story house fire located at 4912 Alabama Road in the Apison area. First unit on the scene reporting fire in the attic. Motorists should avoid this area if possible. pic.twitter.com/0PXzGoqsGF— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) June 28, 2023