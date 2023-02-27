UPDATE: A train crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a portion of a commercial trucking route in Catoosa County Monday, Ringgold police said.
It happened just after 4:15PM when a flat bed truck traveling east attempted to cross the railroad crossing on High Street and became stuck. The vehicle was hit by a CSX train traveling north, according to Georgia State Patrol.
Catoosa County Government confirmed no hazards were reported, only "a mess to clean up," and Highway 41 via High Street remained closed Monday to clear the wreckage.
On social media, Catoosa County thanked the Ringgold Police Department, Catoosa County Fire Department, Catoosa County Emergency Management, Georgia State Patrol, Yates Towing, and CSX Railway for their response to the crash.
A preliminary report of the crash said the train engineer was taken to Hamilton Medical Center with minor injuries.
CSX said in a statement, "CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and are cooperating with local police, who are investigating the incident."
