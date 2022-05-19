UPDATE: One lane of eastbound traffic has been reopened to traffic after a vehicle fire closed the roadway earlier Thursday morning.
Drivers should expected delays until the area has been cleaned up and cleared.
PREVIOUS STORY: A vehicle fire that appears to be from a multiple-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 24 eastbound near the Old Ringgold Road overpass Thursday morning.
Traffic is backed up westward from the crash site to beyond the US-27 junction.
Driver should expect delays and seek an alternate route iff possible.