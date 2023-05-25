UPDATE: The woman convicted in 1983 for the death of a teenager was once again denied parole on Thursday morning.
According to Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader, Judith Ann Neelley was denied parole by the Alabama Bureau of Pardon and Paroles.
Neelley will be eligible again in 5 years but still has a life sentence to serve consecutively in Georgia following her release from prison in Alabama (if that occurs).
Neelley and her late husband, Alvin Howard Neelley, kidnapped 13-year-old Lisa Ann Millican from a mall in Georgia in 1982. The couple took the teen to a motel in Scottsboro, Alabama, where she was raped, tortured, and murdered.
Millican’s body was later found in Little River Canyon.
On Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey sent a letter to the parole board asking that Neelley’s request be denied.
Governor Ivey said, “I believe it was a mistake for Governor James to commute Ms. Neelley’s death sentence in the first place – and certainly to do so in the way that allows Ms. Neelley the possibility of parole. Now, every five years, the wounds of these families are reopened as they wait with bated breath for your decision.”
PREVIOUS STORY: Lisa Ann Millican's family sat in an Alabama courtroom waiting to hear the fate of one of Lisa’s killers. They urged the parole board to keep Judith Neelley behind bars.
“It has devastated us. Tore our hearts apart,” said Calvin Millican, Lisa’s brother.
“On behalf of the families and the constituents that I represent. On behalf of the people of Alabama, I implore you to deny her parole,” said Mike O'Dell, District Attorney, Ninth Circuit.
In 1982, Neelley and her husband, Alvin, kidnapped the 13-year-old girl.
“They took her to a motel where they stripped her naked and beat her and raped her and sexually assaulted her repeatedly,” said O’Dell.
Neelley was sentenced to death, but that was commuted to life in prison. Alvin later died in prison.
Before the parole hearing, Neelley said she wanted to cancel it, but no one followed through with the official process.
“Unquestionably the crime committed was a dastardly and unthinkable crime that defies human comprehension. I don't mind saying that. Ms. Neelley could not agree more with that and will always be, to her very dying moment, incredibly ashamed and remorseful,” said Julian McPhillips, Neelley's Attorney.
The parole board heard from several people and denied parole. Neelley will remain in prison.
“As long as she's here, we know she's not hurting any other kids. She's not hurting any other families. No one is being destroyed by this monster,” said Tina Millican, Lisa’s sister.
Neelley will eligible for parole again in five years.