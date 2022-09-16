UPDATE: A grand jury has indicted a Tennessee man on charges of killing his girlfriend and their 2-day-old daughter.
Shelby County district attorney Steve Mulroy says 25-year-old Brandon Isabelle of Memphis is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle and throwing the newborn into the Mississippi River.
The child's body was never found. Isabelle was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping.
He is being held without bond.
Jail records did not indicate whether he is represented by a lawyer who could comment on the case.
He pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges after his arrest in February.
PREVIOUS STORY: Memphis Police believe the 2-day-old baby at the center of the Amber Alert is dead.
Police and other law enforcement agencies are searching for the remains of the infant Kennedy Hoyle.
The baby's father, Brandon Isabelle, was arrested and charged with 2-counts of first degree murder.
The mother, Danielle Hoyle was found dead in her car yesterday.
PREVIOUS STORY: Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-day-old girl on behalf of the Memphis Police Department.
Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis.
