UPDATE: The TBI says that 9-year-old Caren Acosta has been located.
PREVIOUS STORY: #TNAMBERAlert has been issued in Jefferson County for 9-year-old Carmen Acosta.
She was last seen late Saturday evening in the area of Coile Road and may be accompanied by an unidentified man.
She is 4’0’ tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Have info? Call the JCSO at 865-471-6000 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
#TNAMBERAlert has been issued in Jefferson County for 9-year-old Carmen Acosta. She was last seen late Saturday evening in the area of Coile Road and may be accompanied by an unidentified man. pic.twitter.com/Y5YK81ouJi— Local 3 News (@Local3News) September 3, 2023