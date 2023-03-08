UPDATE: One person was airlifted to the hospital following a head-on crash on Standifer Gap Road Wednesday, while two others were taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
The crash shut down a portion of the roadway near 4:00 p.m. while multiple agencies responded.
Several people were trapped inside one of the vehicles following the crash, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department said, and had to be extricated by firefighters.
LIFE FORCE Air Medical, Hamilton County EMS, Collegedale Police Department, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.
The condition of those involved has not been released.
PREVIOUS STORY: A serious crash requiring LIFE FORCE Air Medical shut down part of Standifer Gap Road Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened on the 9700 block of Standifer Gap Road just after 4:00 p.m.
🚨 4:50pm - Units are on scene of a serious crash with multiple injuries in the 9700 block of Standifer Gap Road. Road is shut down.— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) March 8, 2023
LifeForce 4 has landed on the campus of Southern Adventist University for transport of a critical patient.
Please avoid both scenes pic.twitter.com/aHdTfbMxuV
Air medical was requested to Southern Adventist University's campus in order to respond to the scene, the fire department said.
Authorities ask that motorists keep both scenes clear as they respond to the crash.