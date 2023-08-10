UPDATE: Three men have been indicted on ten new charges related to a shooting in Bradley County in June of 2022.
Eriq Caraballo, Tayshawn Taylor, and Teja Wright are now charged with five counts of First-Degree Murder and five counts of Possession of a Firearm during a Felony.
This is in addition to the original five counts of Aggravated Assault.
According to police, on June 28th of last year, the three men fired shots into a Bradley County home when two adults and three children were inside.
PREVIOUS STORY: Three people have been arrested and charged after a June 28 incident where shots were fired into a Bradley County home occupied at the time by two adults, two juveniles and one child.
The drive-by shooting targeted the home, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.
Evidence from the scene allowed the Bradley County Sheriff's Office and the Cleveland Police Department to tie the shooting to three adults.
The three were found by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Recovery Team and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office.
The three suspects are Tayshawn D. Taylor 20, Eriq A. Caraballo 19 and Teja L. Wright 20.
They were arrested and each charged with with five counts of Aggravated Assault and five counts of Reckless Endangerment.
PREVIOUS STORY: On Tuesday, June 28th at 12:57 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the Rolling Brook community after shots were fired from the street.
The shooting is believed to have occurred from a vehicle, targeting this home.
When deputies arrived, it was confirmed numerous bullets struck and traveled through the home that contained two adults and two juveniles and one child.
Shell casings were discovered on the roadway in front of the residence.
No further details are available as this incident remains under investigation.