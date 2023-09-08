UPDATE: The Chattanooga officers involved in the shootout that killed Roger Heard Jr. are back on duty.
A Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson confirms that two of the officers, Nicholas Ayres and Christopher Dyess, were on paid administrative leave for seven days.
Both Ayres and Dyess they returned last month.
The third officer who was shot during the shootout, Celtain Batterson, is also back on the job, according to the CPD spokesperson.
Batterson is on modified duty.
It is standard protocol for the Chattanooga Police Department to place officers on leave whenever they pull their service weapon.
The TBI is still investigating the incident.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.
PREVIOUS STORY: Three Chattanooga police officers are on paid administrative leave after the Friday night officer involved shooting.
The leave is standard department policy.
Chattanooga police say Officer Celtain Batterson was shot and is on leave.
CPD Officers Nicholas Ayres and Christopher Dyess were on the scene when Batterson was shot, and they are also on leave.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to the shooting that killed Roger Sylvester Heard Jr.
Police Chief Celeste Murphy says her department is fully cooperating with the TBI and have turned over all available video and evidence.
Heard's family is expected to be at the Chattanooga City Council meeting on Tuesday night.