UPDATE: Six people are dead in Marion County from what investigators say is a murder-suicide on Thursday night.
It happened at a home in the 200 block of Pine Street in the Sequatchie area around 9:00pm CST.
A TBI spokesperson says Marion County deputies and Jasper police responded to a shooting call but arrived at the home to find it on fire.
The TBI says once the fire was out, the bodies of three adults and three children were found inside the home along with a fourth adult who had been shot several times.
Sheriff Bo Burnett tells Local 3 News that Gary Barnett, who is one of the three adults found dead, is believed to have been the shooter who killed the other victims before taking his own life.
Sheriff Burnett identifies the other adult victims as Regina Barnett and Britney Perez.
Sheriff Burnett says the incident appears to have started as a domestic dispute.
Sheriff Burnett says Regina Barnett had gotten a restraining order against her estranged husband Gary about a month ago and says the order was still active.
Sheriff Burnett also says Perez was visiting her mother Regina at the time of the incident.
The ages of the adults and names of the children have not been released.
The name of the adult who was flown to a hospital from the scene is also unknown at this time.
The TBI is investigating the case.
A TBI spokesperson says the bodies of all six people have been taken to Nashville for autopsies.
