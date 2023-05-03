UPDATE: On Wednesday, Brainerd High School was one of several school that fell victim to a series of "SWATing" or hoax calls made across the state of Tennessee. The call referred to shots being fired at the school.
A large cadre of local law enforcement was dispatched to the school.
Parents were notified by the Hamilton County Schools audio notification system that the schools were safe and there was no credible threat.
A parent staging area has been designated at parent staging area at Greater Tucker Baptist.
A parent staging area has been designated at parent staging area at Greater Tucker Baptist.
Police say they are creating a traffic plan to allow parents and people who live here get through the road closings.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the source of the original call.
The NBC affiliate in Knoxville, WBIR 10 News, said that the Knoxville Police Department believes their hoax call came from outside the state.
Hamblen County (TN) Sheriff Chad Mullins said that the hoax calls were computer generated, according to WBIR.
The sheriff's office released this statement regarding the call.
"Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with law enforcement and first responders throughout the county responded to Brainerd High School after a call an active shooter was in the building. After further investigation, the phone call was found to be one of several swatting calls made alleging threats to schools throughout east Tennessee.
At this time, law enforcement personnel are on the scene at Brainerd High School and no confirmed active shooter threat has been located.
Swatting calls are meant to be a tactic utilized to deceive emergency services and law enforcement by contacting dispatchers or other communication means alleging a false incident is occurring to solicit a response. For more information about swatting calls and how they are being used to disrupt normal operations of schools, hospitals, and other government-based organizations, visit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swatting.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel will always take any threat made against our schools or our community seriously until determined to be false or unfounded."
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp later said in a news release:
“I am grateful to first responders and county school officials for today’s quick response at Brainerd High School. While the incident was confirmed to be a hoax, today’s response was proof that area emergency personnel stand ready to protect our schools when called upon.”
PREVIOUS STORY: A heavy police presence is onsite at Brainerd High School Wednesday morning.
This incident has simultaneously occurred as the TBI is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state.
DEVELOPING: TBI is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 3, 2023
We are currently unaware if these are connected. Stay with Local 3 as we work to learn more and update you with the latest.