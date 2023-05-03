Police say one person has been fatally shot and at least four others injured in a shooting at a medical building in Midtown Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a Northside Medical building. Atlanta police said the suspected shooter is believed to be Deion Patterson, 24, and that he was considered armed and dangerous. Police sent out a photo of the suspect. He was wearing dark pants and a light colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. He wore a mask on his face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front. Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.