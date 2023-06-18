UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released its report regarding the drowning incident earlier this month where a 64-year-old woman died in Marion County while helping a 10-year-old child to safety after their car ended up in the Seqautchie River.
We last reported that authorities were unsure of what led to the drowning and how the vehicle ended up in the water.
The THP report states that the woman was traveling east on Ketner Mill Lane in Marion County when she fell asleep and the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and into the Sequatchie River - completely submerging under water.
When the woman woke up, she was able to get the child and herself out of the vehicle.
She assisted the child to the riverbank, but was later found deceased on the riverbank approximately 50 yards from the vehicle down stream.
