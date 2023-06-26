UPDATE: According to the THP report, Daniel Labra, 26, was charged with a DUI after the wrong-way crash on Hwy 411 on June 22, 2023.
The report says he was traveling northbound on Hwy 411 in the southbound lanes when he traveled into the median and struck a concrete barrier.
PREVIOUS STORY: Etowah Rural Fire, Englewood Rural Fire, and McMinn County Sheriff’s Dept worked a crash around midnight on Wednesday, June 21.
The driver of a 2000 Mercury Villager was traveling north on Hwy 411 in the southbound lane, hitting a concrete bridge over the railroad at Co Rd 875 & Hwy 411S, Etowah.
AMR transported the driver to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.