UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on Friday in Soddy Daisy.
According to a report, 79-year-old Phillip Morris died when his Toyota Corolla crossed Highway 27's median from the southbound side and hit a Hyundai Elantra on the northbound side.
The other driver was injured, though the severity is unclear.
No other people were involved in the crash.
PREVIOUS STORY: A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a portion of Highway 27 Friday evening.
Northbound lanes are shut down in the surrounding area.
The incident was reported shortly before 2:30PM.
Travelers are advised to find an alternate route.