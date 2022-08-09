Soddy Daisy wreck

Friday's wreck left several lanes closed on US-27.

UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on Friday in Soddy Daisy.

According to a report, 79-year-old Phillip Morris died when his Toyota Corolla crossed Highway 27's median from the southbound side and hit a Hyundai Elantra on the northbound side. 

The other driver was injured, though the severity is unclear. 

No other people were involved in the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a portion of Highway 27 Friday evening.

Northbound lanes are shut down in the surrounding area.

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30PM. 

Travelers are advised to find an alternate route.