UPDATE: After a few more days of online voting, our friends at the Tennessee Highway Patrol have moved into first place in the 'America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.'
Voting is open until August 25, ending at 5:00pm ET.
There are only four days left in the contest, so cast your vote to help the THP and drive carefully!
See the results online here.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Highway Patrol appears to be in the fast lane in the “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.”
They've sped into third place, behind California and Kentucky, but are 2,583 votes behind.
You know what to do!
Vote now with this link, and you can also monitor the contest results.
PREVIOUS STORY: The 9th annual 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest' has begun and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking to make sure the Volunteer State makes the cut.
Thirteen states will be featured on 2023's American Association of State Troopers calendar, decided by your votes.
Each electronic device can cast only one vote, and the competition ends August 25 at 5:00pm.
All calendar proceeds benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.
Do you think Tennessee has the best looking cruiser? Cast your vote here.