The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two students on Tuesday who were set to graduate from McMinn County High School this weekend.
The crash happened on County Road 750 at County Road 655 shortly before 4:30 pm.
According to the THP's preliminary report, two vehicles were involved, a white Chevy Cavalier and a red Toyota Tacoma, traveling in opposite directions.
The report says the driver of the Chevy Cavalier ran off the right shoulder and then back on the roadway, where he overcorrected and hit the pickup truck.
Two people were ejected from the Cavalier and rushed to a hospital.
The driver of the Toyota, a 56-year-old man, was not hurt.
No charges are pending at this time.
A family member confirmed the identity of one of the victims as Cameron Bohannon.
Kaitlyn Bohannon tells us her brother was supposed to turn 18 on Thursday and was set to graduate on the 20th. She says Cameron just went to senior prom.
Sheriff Joe Guy shared his condolences on Facebook, saying to "Please join me in prayers for the families and friends impacted by a terrible crash on CR 750 this evening, as well as the deputies, state troopers, EMA, and volunteer firefighters who worked a difficult scene."
McMinn County High School's Facebook page released this statement in a post: "On Tuesday evening, four students from McMinn County High School were involved in an automobile accident. Sadly, two of the students passed away. Please keep their family and friends, as well as the other students involved in the accident, in your thoughts and prayers as we all grieve this loss. Details of arrangements will be shared as they become available. The MCHS School Counselors are available in the New Conference Room for any student or staff who needs support during this time. Our seniors are also welcome to utilize our counseling services. We ask that those students please check in through the front office as they arrive on campus."
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.