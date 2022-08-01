UPDATE: According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office the inmates who escaped last month went over the fence at the Silverdale Detention Center.
One of the escaped inmates, Van Atkins, told deputies that he saw his opportunity to escape after two other inmates, Johnny Bryant and Trevor Hall, escaped and never returned.
Investigations then heard a phone call between Atkins and his girlfriend, Jade Case.
According to court documents, Atkins asked Case if she was ready and she agreed to be at an apartment complex with a change of clothes for him.
Case is charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: A second arrest has been made in connection to the escape of four Silverdale Detention Center inmates Saturday night.
Hannah Boles, sister of inmate Trevor Hall, is facing several charges after picking up her brother the night of the escape and taking him to Bledsoe County where Hall left a note for his victim of a previous crime.
According to the arrest report, Hall and Boles were speaking on the inmate call system when Hall asked for a ride from the detention center.
Boles initially questioned the legitimacy of request and offered to call authorities to confirm if Hall had indeed been released. Hall advised Boles not to call police and Boles picked him up.
The affidavit says Boles drove Hall to a location in Bledsoe County where Hall left a note for a victim in his previous case, and changed out of his inmate clothes. He was then taken by Boles to an undisclosed location to hide.
Hall was picked up in Jackson County, Tennessee.
Boles has been arrested on charges of Criminal Conspiracy and Accessory.
PREVIOUS STORY: According to an affidavit, Jennifer Frazier helped her boyfriend, Justin Conner, escape the Silverdale Detention Center on Saturday.
When Frazier was interviewed in referenced to the escape she denied her involvement, however, law enforcement recovered several phone calls and messages where she agreed to help Conner escape.
They also obtained body cam footage of Frazier admitting to lying.
Frazier has been charged with criminal conspiracy to assist with escape and accessory.