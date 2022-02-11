UPDATE: An inmate who escaped with two others from a jail in northeast Tennessee last week was arrested Thursday in North Carolina, officials said.
The trio escaped the Sullivan County Jail through an HVAC air vent on the roof last Friday, police told CNN affiliate WCYB.
Two inmates, Timothy Sarver and Tobias Carr, were confirmed dead in Wilmington, North Carolina, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday, without providing details on how they died.
The third inmate, Johnny "Shane" Brown, was arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina, by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and local police, the Wilmington Police Department said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Brown was arrested in an apartment around 9 p.m. local time, police said, noting that additional details will not be revealed because the investigation is underway.
Authorities said they had pursued Sarver and Carr before they died.
"Preliminary information indicates both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington," the authorities said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshals Service were assisting with the investigation.
