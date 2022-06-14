UPDATE: A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the June 5 mass shooting on McCallie Avenue.
Rodney Harris has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, which is a federal charge as part of the investigation into the McCallie Avenue shooting.
He has not been charged in the shooting incident.
Police, along with the ATF and U.S. Justice department cited video obtained from a nearby drug store as well as video posted on social media in the affidavit obtained by Local 3 News.
They say that Harris is a federally convicted felon.
The complaint as notes that both Harris and another suspect, Garrian King, also a federally convicted felon, "are known members of the Rollin 60 Crips street gang."
Police say some 66 shell casings were found on the ground and recovered after the shooting.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have made a second arrest in the McCallie Avenue mass shooting on Monday.
Police say 37-year-old Alexis Lewis has been charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.
Lewis is the second person to be arrested in connection to the shooting that killed three people and injured more than a dozen others.
Police arrested Garrian King last week, charging him with possession of a firearm as a felon.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.
PREVIOUS STORY: Wednesday, federal agents made the first arrest in connection to the mass shooting on McCallie Avenue. Garrian King is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
Garrian King has been arrested many times before. King's background check shows he's now been arrested 13 times on 22 different charges since 2012. It shows King, also known as 'Big G,' has been arrested for possession of a deadly weapon in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and now, 2022.
When King was arrested yesterday, court documents said he was on supervised release for a conviction of being a felon in possession of ammunition.
The affidavit said the Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau reviewed footage from the Walgreens down the street from the incident and a Facebook live video where King was identified before the shooting walking towards the scene and then identified after the shooting carrying a rifle getting into a vehicle. The affidavit doesn't accuse King of shooting anyone.
According to court documents, King admitted to buying the gun, being there the night of the shooting, picking up the gun after the incident, and fleeing the scene.
The affidavit said King is a member of the Rollin 60 Crips Street Gang. It said he was there with another felon and member of that gang, and a member of the Gangster Disciples Street Gang. Officials haven't released their names yet.
King is being held without bond.