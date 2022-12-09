UPDATE: The Salvation Army chapter for the Chattanooga area says it still needs volunteers for its annual Angel Tree Program.
The organization is calling upon the community to fill the vacancies of just 200 more Salvation Army angels needed for adoption before Christmas.
The program aims to add neighbors in need during the holiday season.
You can apply to adopt an angel online here.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Salvation Army in our area helps thousands of people, but they can't do it without volunteers and donations.
Captain Matt Cunningham of the Salvation Army says more families are hurting this year than before.
"I have stood in the face of a child, who said 'I didn't get anything for Christmas.' I can't do that again," said Captain Cunningham. "We are seeing more people in need. I think I'm seeing the numbers for Chattanooga are increased in over 20% for need."
People need clothing and shoes in addition to food and housing.
More people are leaning on the Salvation Army for support, the problem is donations have slowed down.
"Those who have given in the past are not able to this year. We are in definitely in need this year monetarily, through our angel tree program, food drives," said Cunningham.
The iconic kettlebell ringers are needed at nearly 40 locations, along with people willing to help deliver holiday meals.
"You can actually provide a tangible need for somebody. You can help us raise funds. You can literally provide Christmas for a child or senior citizen," explained Cunningham.
"It's just an amazing opportunity to see somebody go from that need to then maybe the next year helping somebody else meet that need," said Captain Cunningham said.
To learn more ways on how to become a kettlebell ringer click here.