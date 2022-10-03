UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department's Lindsey Rogers says that all tests on the unknown substance came back negative for any hazard. The bank is reopening and CFD companies are returning to service.
PREVIOUS STORY: Both Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police are at the Bank of America on Gunbarrel Road after an unknown substance was found.
The area has been closed off to traffic.
Tests are being done on the unknown substance.
There have been no injuries and the impacted area has been secured. Squad 7, Squad 1, Hazmat-1, Battalion 2 (Blue Shift) and CFD’s Special Operations Division are on the call.