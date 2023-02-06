UPDATE: We are hearing from the Senator behind the new bill that would allow people to carry guns on school property.
Tennessee Senator Joey Hensley of District 28 said he introduced Senate bill 827 with college students in mind.
He believes students have a right to bear arms and they should not have to give up that right because they are on a college campus.
"These are adults that are going to college and they need to be able to defend themselves," he said. "I hope to be able to pass this."
Senator Hensley's bill would change the current law banning people other than school officials from carrying a weapon on school grounds.
He says the bill would allow students who legally own a firearm to carry on campus.
"We have a lot incidences and rapes and different things that happen on college campuses," stated Hensley.
UTC students Local 3 News spoke with yesterday expressed concerns about students having guns on campus.
"I think it's also something to consider if it hasn't been allowed in the past, why hasn't it been, and what events have happened that have made them not?" expressed student McKenna Smythe.
"Well there's certainly opinions on both sides. Some people think we need to take guns away from everybody," the Senator said. "But this is America and people have that right to defend themselves."
Hensley says his gun bill is just one of hundreds the senate will vote on this spring.
Like the 'Age 21 act,' that would raise the legal purchasing age from 18 to 21, and the other that aims to ban assault weapons all together.
He'll continue to press his bill forward.
"Well I certainly have some support and working on getting more support. There's a lot of legislators that do believe people should be able to defend themselves," he added.
The bill still has a long way to go. If passed, it would go into effect in July.
"Well this is just one bill and It will have to go through the committee just like any bill and I hope to get it passed."
Our News team is waiting to hear back from local senators about their vote.
PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee lawmakers are considering a new bill that would allow people to carry guns on school property as long as they have a permit.
Some students are already voicing their concerns about the legislation and the dangers they believe it poses to their safety.
"Something that we have to consider is if it's not something that has been allowed in the past, why it hasn't been." said Mckenna Smith, a UTC student.
The law would allow anyone with a carrying permit to have a gun on school grounds and public areas, changing the state law that bans them.
If the law is passed, elementary schools and college campuses would have to reverse their polices.
"Knowing that someone could carry and I wouldn't be aware that's just something more I would have to think about," said Smythe.
The bill states people can carry as long as it's hidden.
Smith believes school administrators should be able to regulate who can carry.
She says if the law is passed, she hopes campuses will consider a student's prior behavior and their reason for having a weapon.
"It's very case-by-case that some people are trust worthy, but also is that a majority that are trust worthy," Smythe added. "That someone is willing to put at risk for the safety of an entire campus."
"If they were to be a student, I'm sure they were a student at some point, to consider how they feel and to really take things into perspective," said Mane Gaye.
Out of all the people we talked to, we were not able to find a student in favor of this bill.
We have reached out to UTC for a comment, but have not heard back yet. If passed the law will go into effect in July.
