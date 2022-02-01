UPDATE: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says a group of teenagers wanted for stealing a truck over the weekend have been arrested.
The sheriff's office says the teens were found on Monday in another stolen vehicle and were arrested.
The suspects' names have not been released because they are minors.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office believes they have a good chance of catching the suspects who stole a truck over the weekend.
It's because they took selfies with the phone they stole that was in the truck.
The truck is described as a 2009 Chevy Silverado, VIN# 3GCEC23J79G198369, with Georgia tag TCR9620 and was stolen from Everglades Road in Catoosa County.
Unbeknownst to them, the selfies and videos that they took showing off were uploaded to the victim's google drive.
If you have any information on the theft, you are asked to call the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Detective John Cunningham at 706-935-2424. If you've seen them, please contact your local 911 Center.